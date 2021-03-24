Md. Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility, Mass Clinics

Maryland is entering new phases of its COVID-19 vaccination program and will add six mass vaccination sites, in anticipation of more vaccine supply coming to the state.

Governor Larry Hogan Tuesday said Phase Two-B, which begins next Tuesday March 30th, will include all Marylanders with disabilities who are 16 or older. The next phase also includes all Marylanders 16 and older with underlying medical conditions that could increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness.

“We have over 2,500 points of distribution and will grow by hundreds more to over 3,000, adding hundreds of doctors’ offices and pharmacies in addition to expanding the reach of community clinics through our equity task force operation,” Hogan said. “I want to once again strongly encourage all Marylanders to please get vaccinated when it is your turn.”

Marylanders in Phases 1, 2A and 2B may pre-register for an appointment by visiting covidvax.maryland.gov or calling 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).