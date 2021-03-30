Md. Extends Vax Eligibility, Picks Up Pace Of Shots

Maryland has entered phase 2B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which expands eligibility for the vaccine to anyone age 16 or older with underlying medical conditions that increase the risk of severe COVID-19 illness. Also now eligible to receive the shot are Marylanders 16 or older with disabilities who receive SSI or SSDI benefits, Maryland Medicaid EID individuals, Maryland Medicaid REM recipients, Marylanders receiving TDAP benefits and Marylanders receiving long-term services and supports through the state’s Medicaid waiver and state plan services.

Maryland has also been administering more than 50,000 vaccines per day, and more than 2.6-million vaccines had been administered so far.

“Our daily vaccination rate continues to rise to record levels, and we are finally receiving the increase in supply promised by the federal government,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “The nation is in a race between vaccines and variants, and it is critical for Marylanders at higher risk of COVID-19 illness to get vaccinated.”

