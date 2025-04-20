MD Fire Marshal’s Office Investigating an Oxygen Tank Explosion on Hoopers Island

The Maryland Fire Marshal’s office is investigating how a large oxygen tank used for a torch ruptured and went through the roof of an unoccupied building on Hoopers Island Road. The incident was discovered Saturday evening around 7:30 by a member of the Hoopers Island Volunteer Fire Company.

Officials say that due to prior floods in the area the bottom of the tank had rusted causing it to weaken. There was no evidence of a fire in the structure and no evidence that the top of the tank had been tampered with.

The investigation is continuing into the cause of the incident. Damage is estimated at $8500.