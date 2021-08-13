Md. Flags At Half-Staff To Honor Frederick Co. Firefighter

A Frederick County firefighter has died in the line of duty.

Fire and Rescue Captain Joshua Laird died at the scene of a residential fire. He was a 21-year veteran of the force.

Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday that state and US flags in Maryland are flying at half-staff in tribute to Captain Laird. Flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment.

“Maryland has lost another of our true heroes—Captain Joshua Laird, a 21-year veteran of the Frederick County Division of Fire and Rescue Services, lost his life in the line of duty yesterday while bravely responding to a fire in Ijamsville. On behalf of all Marylanders, we extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, his fellow firefighters, and to all those who loved him,” Hogan said.