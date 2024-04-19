MD Flags to Half-Staff Saturday to Honor Boonsboro Chief of Police Kevin Eugene Morgan

Image courtesy Osborne Funeral Home

Governor Wes Moore has ordered Maryland flags to be lowered to half staff from sunrise to sunset on Saturday at all state and federal buildings in Maryland to honor the life and service of Boonsboro Chief of Police Kevin Eugene Morgan, who died April 13 after suffering a medical emergency while on duty.

“Chief Morgan defined what it means to be a Marylander. Our entire state is mourning this loss,” said Gov. Moore. “Our hearts and our prayers are with all who loved him—from family and friends to his fellow officers in Boonsboro. Together, we will carry forward his torch of selfless service and Maryland pride.”

Morgan served over 40 years as a law enforcement officer – and has been with Boonsboro PD since 2009. He also served with the Washington County Sheriff’s Department from 1983-2009 and served with the Brunswick Police Department in 1982. Morgan was 63.