Md. Freedom Summer Bus Ride Looks To Highlight “Systemic Racism”

A Summer’s Freedom Bus Ride will highlight what its organizers say is systemic racism on Maryland’s Eastern Shore.

Planned stops on Monday include Easton’s Talbot Boys monument which honors members of the Confederacy, and at the recently dedicated memorial in Salisbury that commemorates the lynching of Matthews Williams, a Black man. The tour’s final destination is Ocean City, where a coalition of civil rights, religious and elected officials will hold a news conference. They also have a meeting with Mayor Rick Meehan.

Ocean City was chosen, the group said last week, because of its history of segregated beach policies.

The group will also focus attention again on the recent boardwalk incident in which police used force to arrest young Black men on the boardwalk, one of whom resisted after being told twice to stop vaping on the boardwalk.

Also before arriving in Ocean City, the Freedom Bus Tour will stop in Cambridge at the birthplace of Harriet Tubman.

