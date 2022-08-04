Md. Gets Boost to Create Offshore Wind – Related Jobs

Offshore wind development will generate job opportunities in Maryland.

$22.9-million is coming from the American Rescue Plan Good Jobs Challenge for the Maryland Department of Labor to develop a new apprenticeship model to support the offshore wind power industry. U.S. Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said the Maryland proposal is one of 32 chosen out of more than 500 applicants for support through the Good Jobs Challenge.

“This funding will ensure that Maryland employers and jobseekers stand ready to meet the demands of the flourishing offshore wind industry, which is expected to create more than 10,000 jobs in the State of Maryland and yield an economic impact of nearly $3 billion over the next 20 years in the Baltimore area and Central Maryland alone,” Governor Larry Hogan said. “I want to sincerely thank Secretary Raimondo, Deputy Secretary Graves, and everyone at the U.S. Department of Commerce for recognizing that the State of Maryland truly is open for business, and that we have the tools and the talent necessary to continue building a steady pipeline of well-trained, skilled workers for these jobs of the future.”

Maryland Works for Wind will focus on identifying formerly incarcerated individuals, veterans, disconnected youth and other underserved populations to get them trained and employed. The Maryland Works for Wind program expects to place and / or upskill more than 4,300 Marylanders, “strategically leverage” $30-million in state and employer resources, and foster economic activity in 18 of Maryland’s 24 jurisdictions.

“The Biden Administration applauds Maryland Department of Labor’s efforts to boost the state’s growing offshore wind industry,” US Deputy Commerce Secretary Don Secretary Graves. “This EDA investment will create new job training opportunities that will lead to good-paying, clean energy jobs for local workers.”

Chesapeake Shipbuilding, Crystal Steel Fabrications, U.S. Wind and Orsted Offshore North America are partnering in the state’s effort as are seven local unions.