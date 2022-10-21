MD Gov Hogan Appoints First Woman to Worcester County District Court
October 21, 2022/
Governor Larry Hogan has announced several judicial appointments including one to the Worcester County District Court. Cathi Coates is the Domestic and Juvenile Magistrate for Worcester County. Coates becomes the first woman in state history to serve on the Worcester County District Court. The other appointments are Justin Gregory to the Garrett County Circuit Court and Marybeth Ayres to the Montgomery County Circuit Court.