MD Gov Hogan Chair of Weekend National Governors Assoc Meeting in Washington

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan is in Washington, DC this weekend for the National Governors Association Winter meeting. Hogan is the current chair of the NGA. This afternoon Governor Hogan’s Chair’s Initiative: Domestic and International Innovations for Modernizing America’s Infrastructure will be discussed with a group of Canadian officials as well as Dominion Energy, Amazon Global Air and S&P Global. That will be followed by remarks from Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another discussion on Investing in the Future: Economic Prosperity and Public Health. The NGA Winter meeting ends Monday morning.