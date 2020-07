Governor Larry Hogan wants Marylanders to have options in this year’s elections.

He’s directed the State Board of Elections to come up with plans for early voting centers, an absentee and mail-in voting process and expanded hours at polling places. Voters would receive an application to send back to receive a mail-in ballot.

Hogan says these steps would help to maximize voter participation while keeping voters safe.

He also urges the board to avoid politicizing the process as it moves forward.