Md. Gov. Hogan Tests Positive For Coronavirus, Feels “Fine”

Maryland Governor Larry Hogan has tested positive for coronavirus.

Hogan said on social media Monday that as part of his regular testing routine, he received a positive rapid test result Monday morning. Hogan added that he has been vaccinated and boosted, and feels fine at the moment.

“As the Omicron variant becomes dominant, I want to urge you to get vaccinated or get your booster shot as soon as possible,” Hogan stated.

Sunday, Maryland provided this COVID-19 update:

Governor Larry Hogan today announced that the State of Maryland has surpassed the major milestone of 10 million COVID-19 vaccinations administered. With the Omicron variant becoming more dominant, state officials are urging all eligible Marylanders to get booster shots as soon as possible.

“We have now administered our 10 millionth vaccine, which is an incredible milestone and a tribute to all the health care heroes working every day to get more people vaccinated and boosted,” said Governor Hogan. “Preliminary data shows that higher levels of immunity from booster shots provide critical protection against the Omicron variant, making it vital for all eligible Marylanders to get a booster as soon as possible. It is the best way to protect yourself, your family, and your fellow Marylanders against a winter surge.”

To date, Maryland has reported 10,020,567 vaccinations, including 1,394,360 booster shots. 90.8% of Marylanders 18 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

In addition, Maryland is reporting 151,496 vaccinations for 5- to 11-year-olds—29.1% of the age group population.

Booster Shots Urged to Protect Against Omicron Variant. State health officials strongly encourage all eligible Marylanders 16 and older to get a booster shot to maintain immunity and protect against severe illness.

To find a clinic, visit covidvax.maryland.gov or call the state’s multilingual call center, available seven days a week, at 1-855-MD-GOVAX (1-855-634-6829).