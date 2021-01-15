MD Gov Larry Hogan Declares State of Emergency For Presidential Inauguration, Requests Presidential Disaster Declaration

Governor Larry Hogan has issued a proclamation declaring a state of emergency related to the 2021 Presidential Inauguration. This executive action will allow the state to more efficiently coordinate support and provide assistance to local jurisdictions within Maryland and neighboring states.

The governor has also asked the White House for a Presidential Disaster Declaration to reimburse state and local governments in Maryland for costs incurred by their response to last week’s insurrection at the Capitol, as well as support to federal partners and the District of Columbia for the days leading up to, and including, the inaugural ceremonies.

“The State of Maryland will continue to do everything we possibly can to secure our nation’s capital and to ensure the peaceful transition of power,” said Governor Hogan. “We did not hesitate to provide critical support during the January 6 insurrection, and will continue to work closely with allied agencies, local governments, and our federal partners to support the Inaugural Ceremonies.”

In his letter to the administration, Governor Hogan is also requesting that the cost share typically required by the Stafford Act be waived due to the inauguration’s nature as a federal event, as well as the fiscal impact on the state from several recent disasters, most notably the COVID-19 pandemic.

With the state of emergency declaration, Governor Hogan has authorized the Maryland Emergency Management Agency and all other appropriate state authorities to deploy and coordinate available resources in support of local jurisdictions and the citizens of Maryland, and to activate their emergency preparedness plans. It also allows Maryland to receive assistance from other states as part of the Emergency Management Assistance Compact.

On January 11, Governor Hogan joined D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser and Virginia Governor Ralph Northam in advising residents not to come into Washington, D.C. for the inauguration and to instead participate virtually.