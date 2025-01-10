MD Gov Moore Launches Government Modernization Initiative

Maryland is facing it’s worst budget crisis in at least 20 years and Friday Governor Wes Moore launched a government modernization initiative to save taxpayers money and promote smarter, more effective government operations. Gov. Moore has signed an executive order directing all state agencies to work in partnership with the Governor’s Office of Performance Improvement to review data to find operational cost savings, streamline operations, and eliminate redundancies to better serve taxpayers. He says this new initiative will cut waste, save taxpayers money and help make Maryland the most efficient state in the country.

Additional information from Governor Wes Moore:

“In partnership, we are making government more effective and tackling challenges that have gone overlooked for years,” said Gov. Moore. “This new initiative will cut waste, save taxpayers money, and help us make Maryland the most efficient state in the country.”

Maryland is facing the worst budget crisis in at least twenty years—worse than that of the Great Recession. The one-time federal COVID funding surge did not inherently fix the state’s years-long structural deficit, which will require common sense, sustainable, and long-term strategies to address.

Since taking office, the Moore-Miller Administration has employed a data-driven, heart-led approach to examine agency day-to-day operations and deliver results for Marylanders. The executive order formally codifies the approach. The order also prioritizes government modernization efforts, which will initially focus on mission-support functions within state agencies including procurement, information technology, real estate, and fleet management.

Governor Moore’s forthcoming budget proposal includes $50 million in savings through government modernization in FY 2026, with greater savings potential as initiatives roll out in years to come. The savings will not only contribute to closing the structural deficit, but will also reinvest resources towards State Plan priorities.

The Governor’s Office of Performance Improvement will work in close coordination with the Department of Budget and Management, the Department of General Services, and the Department of Information Technology. Elisabeth Sachs—a 15 year veteran of Maryland state government, having served in the Office of the Attorney General, Maryland Department of Labor, and Maryland Higher Education Commission—will serve as director of government modernization and work with Chief Performance Officer Asma Mirza to lead the effort.

“From my first day on the job, Governor Moore emphasized the importance of following the data and delivering results for Marylanders,” said Governor’s Chief Performance Officer Asma Mirza. “By looking closer at our operational data, we will be able to be better stewards of taxpayer dollars while making sure state employees have what they need to do their jobs.”

The governor will release the administration’s entire proposed FY 2026 budget next Wednesday, January 15.