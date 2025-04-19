MD Gov Moore Returns from Trade & Economic Development Mission in Japan & Republic of Korea

Maryland Governor Wes Moore has returned from a trade and economic development mission in Japan and the Republic of Korea. Following is an overview and recap of Governor Moore and the Maryland delegation’s agenda and outcomes:

Saturday, April 12: Governor Moore Begins International Trade and Investment Mission to Promote Economic Growth and Workforce Development

Governor Moore began his first international trade and investment mission in Ogatayama, Japan. With representation from the Executive Office of the Governor; the Office of the Secretary of State; the Maryland Department of Commerce; the Maryland Department of Transportation; and the private sector, the Maryland delegation received a briefing and test ride of the world’s fastest and most advanced super-conducting magnetic levitation train at the Yamanashi Maglev Center.

Sunday, April 13: Governor Moore Announces Expanded Academic and Cultural Exchange Programming Through New Partnership Between Salisbury University and Japan Study Abroad Foundation

Governor Moore took part in a signing ceremony between Salisbury University and the Japan Study Abroad Foundation to expand their existing memorandum of understanding to support educational and cultural exchange. The governor also visited Yokota U.S. Air Force Base to greet servicemembers and enjoy lunch with a group of enlisted personnel, including those among the 56 Marylanders who are stationed at Yokota.

Monday, April 14: Governor Moore Celebrates World Quantum Day in Tokyo with Roundtable Discussion Among Global Industry Leaders

Governor Moore participated in a roundtable discussion focused on strengthening collaboration between Maryland and Japan in the growing quantum industry on World Quantum Day. Following the roundtable, the governor attended the signing of a memorandum of understanding between IonQ and the Global Research and Development Center for Business by Quantum-AI technology, the quantum arm of Japan’s National Institute of Advanced Industrial Science and Technology. The governor also engaged with dozens of Japanese companies at JETRO’s investment seminar to expand trade and investment opportunities between Maryland and Japan; met with JETRO, Hitachi, and Terumo Group executives; and attended a welcome reception for the Maryland delegation at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence hosted by Chargé D’ Affaires and Acting U.S. Ambassador to Japan Joseph M. Young.

Tuesday, April 15: Governor Moore Meets with Japan’s Chief Cabinet Secretary, Renews Memorandum of Understanding with Kanagawa Prefecture

Governor Moore met Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihama Hayashi, the second highest-ranking official in the Japanese government, where the leaders discussed the strong economic partnerships between Japan and the State of Maryland, including the expansion of investment by Japanese companies. Prior to meeting with Secretary Hayashi, the governor met with leadership from the Ministry of Economy, Trade, and Industry, which serves as the chief economic development body for Japan. Later, the governor visited the Port of Yokohama before meeting with Governor Yuji Kuroiwa of the Kanagawa Prefecture to sign a renewed memorandum of understanding between Maryland and Kanagawa focused on mutual economic growth opportunities in sciences, biotechnology, cybersecurity, artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and aerospace technology. To end the day, Governor Moore delivered remarks at a seminar aimed at attracting new investment, particularly in the life sciences sector, from Kanagawa-based companies into Maryland before traveling to Seoul, Republic of Korea.

Wednesday, April 16: Governor Moore Meets with Republic of Korea Acting President Duck-soo Han and Economic Policy, Higher Education, and Business Leaders as Economic Development Mission Continues in South Korea

Governor Moore met with Republic of Korea Prime Minister and Acting President Duck-soo Han during an hour-long breakfast meeting, where the leaders discussed the shared values and special relationship between the State of Maryland and the Republic of Korea, uplifting the objectives of the Maryland delegation’s economic development and trade mission. The governor then joined leadership from the University of Maryland, Baltimore and Chosun University to witness the signing of a memorandum of understanding that will promote academic exchange between the two universities—the first of five such agreements between the institutions. The governor then met with Invest KOREA Commissioner Tae Hyung Kim prior to speaking at a Korea-Maryland business seminar hosted by the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, known as KOTRA. Following KOTRA, the governor traveled to deliver remarks at a luncheon with top executives from Korea’s most prominent companies hosted by the Korea International Trade Association, known as KITA, before again joining leadership from IonQ and the University of Maryland for two additional memoranda of understanding signings. To end the day, the governor and Maryland delegation attended a welcome reception and met with Chargé d’Affaires and Acting U.S. Ambassador to the Republic of Korea Joseph Yun at the U.S. Ambassador’s residence.

Thursday, April 17: Governor Moore and Maryland Delegation Embark on Final Full Day of International Trade and Investment Mission with Focus on Development in Aerospace Technology and Engineering Sectors

On the full final day of the mission, the governor and delegation ventured outside of Seoul to Gyeongsangnam-do for a series of visits with a focus on expanding Maryland’s aerospace technology and engineering industries. To begin the day, Governor Moore met with Gyeongsangnam-do Governor Wan-soo Park to sign a new memorandum of understanding to promote research and business exchange in the aerospace and space technology sectors. The governor and select members of the delegation then traveled to the Korea Aerospace Agency, known as KASA, for an agency overview and briefing. Located in Sacheon in southern Gyeongsangnam-do, KASA aims to operate as a domestic version of the United States’s NASA, with the goal to emerge as a top five aerospace powerhouse in the world by working with the private sector to lead commercial space development and supporting government-funded research institutions and universities. To end the day, Governor Moore and the Maryland delegation visited the global headquarters of Korean Aerospace Industries, known as KAI, where they received an introduction to KAI’s aerospace and defense manufacturing operations.