Md. Gov. Urges Vigilance As COVID Rates Rise

“Wear the damn mask.”

Those were the words of Governor Larry Hogan Thursday as he provided an update of the state’s preparations for a surge in coronavirus cases – which could already be underway.

Maryland has been experiencing rising rates of new coronavirus cases in recent days, including more than 1,500 Friday, the highest daily increase in six months. Hospitalizations are also trending up.

Hogan said the state is still in a much better position than it was last spring, but the weeks and months ahead will be difficult and collective actions will determine whether Maryland can continue safely on the road to recovery.

Maryland’s contact tracing program has shown that the number one activity of those who have become infected with COVID-19 continues to be family gatherings, followed by house parties.

The state has met and exceeded its hospital surge capacity. Hogan also encouraged medical and public health volunteers to register with the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps.

Hogan also stressed that wearing of masks in public spaces such as businesses, even at outdoor gatherings when social distancing cannot be maintained, is a vital step in reducing the spread of the virus.