MD Gov Wes Moore Holds First Bill Signing Ceremony

The Maryland General Assembly session ended last night and today Governor Wes Moore held a bill signing ceremony. Included in the bills that were signed were three key measures. The Fair Wage Act of 2023, which raises the minimum wage in Maryland effective January 1, 2024. The acceleration brings the minimum wage up to $15 an hour two years ahead of schedule and will increase wages for approximately 163,000 workers, benefiting 120,000 children in Maryland.

Family Prosperity Act of 2023, which will lift at least 34,000 Maryland children to the next rung on the economic ladder and combat the root causes of child poverty by permanently extending the Earned Income Tax Credit and removing the cap for adults without qualifying children and expanding the Child Tax Credit to cover all taxpayers who have children aged six and under who have a federally adjusted gross income of $15,000 or less; the expansion makes all children under age six eligible while retaining credit for children over age six who are living with disabilities.

Child Victims Act of 2023, which removes the statute of limitations on civil lawsuits against sexual abusers, helping to bridge the gap between justice and our legal system. The timing comes just days after the release of a 500-page report by Attorney General Brown outlining how 156 members of the Catholic church in Baltimore abused and tormented more than 600 children and young adults over the course of decades and the systemic corruption that enabled years of continued abuse.

Governor Moore signed 32 bills into law today – there are hundreds more waiting for his signature in the coming weeks.

