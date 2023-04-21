MD Gov Wes Moore Signs POWER Act of 2023

Governor Wes Moore has signed the Promoting Offshore Wind Energy Resources (POWER) Act of 2023 into law. Gov Moore signed the measure on Friday – after it was passed by the Maryland General Assembly on April 10th. US Wind CEO Jeff Grybowski was on hand in Baltimore for the signing.

The POWER Act of 2023 will quadruple Maryland’s offshore wind generation goals from about 2 gigawatts to 8.5 gigawatts by 2031. The measure will also improve transmission infrastructure and provide a pathway to future procurement of offshore wind energy in Maryland.