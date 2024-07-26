MD Health Officials Issue Consumer Advisory for Boar’s Head Ready-to-Eat Liverwurst & Other Deli Meat Products

Image courtesy CDC

If you have Boar’s Head deli meats – the Maryland Department of Health is advising consumers NOT to eat certain deli meats because of possible contamination with Listeria bacteria. Maryland has had 6 individuals with a known illness as of July 19th. The CDC shows a total of 28 people in 12 states have been affected – 2 people have died. Delaware is NOT included in the affected states.

Additional information from the MD Department of Health:

A sample collected by the Department tested positive for Listeria monocytogenes. In collaboration with the Baltimore City Health Department, the Department collected an unopened liverwurst product from a retail store for testing as part of an outbreak investigation of Listeria monocytogenes infections. Further testing is ongoing to determine if the product sample is related to the outbreak. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a health care provider.

Marylanders should avoid Boar’s Head ready-to-eat liverwurst products produced between June 11 and July 17, 2024. The following liverwurst products are subject to recall (view labels):

3.5-lb. loaves in plastic casing, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head Strassburger Brand Liverwurst MADE IN VIRGINIA.” The products shipped to retailers bear sell by dates ranging July 25, 2024, to Aug. 30, 2024, printed on the side of the packaging.

Marylanders should also avoid the following Boar’s Head ready-to-eat deli meat products produced on June 27, 2024:

9.5-lb. and 4.5-lb. full product, or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head VIRGINIA HAM OLD FASHIONED HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

6-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head EXTRA HOT ITALIAN CAPPY STYLE HAM” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

4-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

2.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF SALAMI” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

5.5-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head STEAKHOUSE ROASTED BACON HEAT & EAT” with sell by date “AUG 15” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head GARLIC BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

3-lb., or various weight packages sliced in retail delis, containing “Boar’s Head BEEF BOLOGNA” with sell by date “AUG 10” on the product packaging.

These products subject to recall were distributed to retail deli locations nationwide. The products shipped to deli retailers bear establishment number “EST. 12612” inside the USDA mark of inspection on the product labels.

From the CDC – Source of the Outbreak — Many people in this outbreak are reporting eating meats that they had sliced at deli counters. Investigators are collecting information to determine the specific products that may be contaminated. Products sold at the deli, especially those sliced or prepared at the deli, can be contaminated with Listeria. Listeria spreads easily among deli equipment, surfaces, hands and food. Refrigeration does not kill Listeria, but reheating to a high enough temperature before eating will kill any germs that may be on these meats.

Symptoms of Listeriosis may include fever, muscle aches, and gastrointestinal symptoms such as nausea or diarrhea. If infection spreads to the nervous system, symptoms such as headache, stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, or convulsions can occur. After exposure, symptoms usually appear within three days to 10 weeks, but most often within three weeks. If you experience these symptoms, speak with your health care provider immediately.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has provided a map showing where sick individuals lived. Maryland has had six individuals with a known illness, as of July 19, 2024.

For more information, visit cdc.gov/listeria/outbreaks/delimeats-7-24/index.html.