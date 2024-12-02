MD Highway Administration’s Office of Traffic and Safety Rolls out Safety Survey for Pedestrians & Cyclists

The Maryland Department of Transportation is strengthening its commitment to improve safety for people walking, cycling or rolling on roads who are at higher risk of injury of fatal crashes. A statewide survey is available online – and the public is invited to provide input through the end of January. Public meetings to present the survey findings and get additional feedback will be announced in 2025.

Additional information from MDOT:

The survey, conducted by the State Highway Administration’s Office of Traffic and Safety, will collect feedback to help guide future infrastructure decisions aimed at making Maryland’s roads safer for all users. Participants can use a digital map to pinpoint key locations, such as neighborhoods, workplaces and routes where enhanced biking and walking infrastructure would make a difference.

Vulnerable road users are particularly susceptible to being killed or injured in a crash and account for a growing share of all transportation fatalities, both in Maryland and throughout the United States. Maryland’s first Vulnerable Road User Assessment was completed in November 2023 and will be updated in 2025 in conjunction with federal requirements. The assessment will then be updated every five years.

The State Highway Administration encourages all Marylanders to share their experiences by taking the survey by the January 31 deadline to help shape a safer future for pedestrians and bicyclists across the state. Public meetings to present survey findings and gather additional feedback will be announced in 2025.

The vulnerable road users survey is a key component of the Maryland Department of Transportation’s Complete Streets Policy, which prioritizes safe, reliable, equitable and sustainable travel across all modes to make roads safer and connect Marylanders to jobs, education and economic opportunity.

For a list of all major State Highway Administration projects, visit Project Portal or the homepage at roads.maryland.gov. For a look at real-time traffic conditions, go to md511.maryland.gov.