Md. Honors Lives Lost Due To COVID-19

Friday March 5th has been proclaimed COVID-19 Day of Remembrance in Maryland.

Governor Larry Hogan issued the proclamation Thursday to honor Marylanders who have lost their lives due to COVID-19 complications over the past year. The Maryland state flag is being lowered to half-staff.

The first cases of coronavirus in Maryland were confirmed March 5th, 2020.

A twilight ceremony will originate from the State House this evening, and will be able to be viewed via livestream. Across the state, buildings will be lit in amber.