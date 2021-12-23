Md. Hospitals Take Additional Actions As More COVID-19 Patients Need Treatment

More than 1,500 people are now hospitalized across Maryland due to COVID-19 complications, a threshold that triggers additional actions under a Maryland Department of Health order that was issued earlier this month.

Hospitals are directed to optimize bed capacity, redeploy staff or alter their staffing models, and reduce non-urgent and elective procedures and surgeries.

Governor Larry Hogan said Thursday that projections indicate that Maryland could reach record levels of COVID-19 hospitalizations, possibly more than 2,000, in the coming weeks, and the surge is being closely monitored. Hogan earlier this week announced an additional $100-million in emergency funding for hospitals and nursing homes to help address urgent staffing needs.

“We have been actively preparing for this scenario in coordination with all of our hospitals, and today’s actions are the latest step in that planning. With unvaccinated patients driving the strain on our health care system, we urge Marylanders to do your part by getting your vaccine or booster shot as soon as you can,” Hogan said. “We will continue to closely monitor this surge, and take additional actions as needed.”