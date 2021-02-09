Md. House Overrides Hogan Veto Of Education, Tax Plan

Maryland House lawmakers voted Monday to override Governor Larry Hogan’s veto of a comprehensive education measure that would increase school funding by billions of dollars over several years and raise taxes to fund the program.

The House of Delegates passed the veto override Monday with the required three-fifths ratio. The veto override goes to the State Senate.

The Blueprint for Maryland’s Future drew objections from Hogan over its spending levels and the timing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a statement on Facebook, Hogan said:

Education is my top priority, which is why we have provided historically high funding for seven years in a row and proposed the largest investments in school construction in Maryland history. No governor has ever invested more in our schools. But while we’re working to get our kids back into classrooms and help Marylanders keep more of their hard-earned money, legislators are hellbent on pushing through a multi-billion dollar plan that can’t guarantee better outcomes for our kids. An override of this common-sense veto will cost at least $6,200 in tax hikes for every Maryland family. As we continue to battle a global pandemic and the worst economic crisis since the Great Recession, the last thing Marylanders need is higher taxes. Let me be very clear: we absolutely will not impose billions in crippling state and local tax increases on Marylanders.



The House has also overridden Hogan’s veto of legislation that would have taxed digital products and services, including digital advertising.

“The last year has been challenging for all Marylanders and the last thing they need right now is higher taxes and increased costs”, Assistant Minority Leader Matt Morgan said in a statement. “Unfortunately, there are far too many legislators who don’t understand how to lead or manage through a crisis unless it involves raising taxes. The digital download tax is a depressing but perfect example of this.”