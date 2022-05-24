Md. House Republicans To AG Frosh: Consider Suing Biden Administration

Protect Marylanders, is the essence of a message from the Maryland House of Delegates Republican Caucus to Democratic Attorney General Brian Frosh.

In a letter, the GOP Caucus urges Frosh, a Democrat who is not seeking reelection this year, to utilize power granted under the Maryland Defense Act of 2017 to curb practices and policies of the Biden Administration that they said pose a threat to the health, safety and general welfare of Marylanders.

The following letter was released Monday. Frosh, speaking with Maryland Matters, said he sued the Trump administration over alleged violations of the law.