Md. Introduces Supply Chain Resiliency Program

Maryland is looking to address supply chain issues and the impact they have on businesses and citizens.

Governor Larry Hogan said Tuesday that the Maryland Department of Commerce in coordination with the Maryland Manufacturing Extension Partnership will form the Maryland Supply Chain Resiliency Program. Manufacturers will have the opportunity to learn and share best practices for improving supply chain management.

Grants will also be available for technical assistance to manufacturers that have lost sales, revenue, contracts, customers or suppliers due to the pandemic as well as those whose workforce or supply chain was disrupted.

“Maryland continues to be a national leader in helping to address the supply chain crisis that is affecting families, businesses, and industries,” Hogan said. “This new program is an innovative way to help manufacturers deal with these challenges and boost the resiliency of our supply base.”

Governor Hogan’s office described how the program will work:

Eligibility and Application Guidelines. To be eligible for this new program, manufacturers must be located in Maryland and qualify as a manufacturer as defined by NAICS codes 31-33 The business also needs to have at least 10 employees and $1 million in annual revenues, and demonstrate that one or more of their business operations have been adversely impacted by COVID-19. Once an application is received, a business assessment and review of a company’s business practices will be done to better understand the impacts on the business, which will enable the assessment team to identify potential growth strategies. Applications for the program are now being accepted at mdmep.org/md-scrp/.

“We are excited for the opportunity to partner with the Maryland Department of Commerce to create and deliver new programs to support companies that have been impacted by COVID-19,” Maryland MEP’s Executive Director Mike Kelleher said. “Manufacturers across the state are struggling with supply chain challenges and we are confident that this funding will help make Maryland’s supply base more resilient and stronger in the future.”