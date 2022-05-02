Md. Job Opportunities Highlighted At Virtual Job Fair This Week

Maryland’s Coast Tourism and Economic Development will take part in a statewide hospitality and tourism virtual job fair this Wednesday between 9:00 a.m. and noon.

Job-seekers will be able to interact with employers from 19 Maryland Counties as well as some from Ocean City, Baltimore and Annapolis. All sorts of positions are open in various visitor-related professions: restaurant, bars, food service, travel-related businesses, attractions, zoos, museums, retailers, casinos, hotels, motels, inns, B&Bs, event venues, beaches, water parks, pools and more.

The Maryland Association of Destination Marketing Organizations, Maryland Tourism Coalition and workforce system partners are presenting the statewide virtual job fair.

To register for the job fair, visit https://pvapi.premiervirtual.com/s/81rNrd.



“Our department is working hard to bridge divides between the businesses needing to fill voids and the community looking for new and exciting jobs,” MCTED Director Melanie Pursel said. “With that our advertising, efforts have increased to really show the public all the great things that the county has to offer.”

This is also National Travel & Tourism Week. A proclamation will be issued by the Worcester County Commissioners Tuesday.

