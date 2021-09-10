Md. Judge, Apparently Close To Being Arrested, Takes His Own Life

Caroline County’s Circuit Court Administrative Judge Jonathan Newell, the county’s former State’s Attorney, is dead.

Newell had been on leave since July and an investigation centering around him was underway. Early Friday morning, law enforcement officers surrounded his home near the state line, and were heard on loudspeaker demanding that he come out. Sounds resembling gunshots were also heard.

The Maryland Judiciary said in a statement that it has been informed of the sudden death of Judge Jonathan Newell, and provided no further comment.

A combined statement was issued late Friday morning:

Acting United States Attorney for the District of Maryland Jonathan F. Lenzner; Special Agent in Charge Thomas J. Sobocinski of the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Baltimore Field Office; Colonel Woodrow W. Jones III, Superintendent of the Maryland State Police; and Dorchester County State’s Attorney William H. Jones and Caroline County State’s Attorney Joe Riley provided the following statement regarding the death of Jonathan Newell:

This morning agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation went to the residence of Jonathan Newell, age 50, of Henderson, Maryland, to arrest him on a federal criminal complaint filed on September 9, 2021. Upon entering the residence the agents found Newell suffering from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at 6:43 a.m. Maryland State Police will lead the investigation into the apparent suicide.

The criminal complaint has been unsealed and is publicly available, Case No. 1:21-mj-02533-JMC.

A criminal complaint is not a finding of guilt. An individual charged by criminal complaint is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty at some later criminal proceedings.

If you or someone you know would like assistance obtaining counseling regarding this matter, please contact the FBI Baltimore Field Office at (410) 265-8080.