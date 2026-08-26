MD Judge Rules in Favor of Republicans in Redistricting Challenge

A ballot question regarding redistricting in Maryland has been struck down my Anne Arundel County Circuit Court Judge Robert Thompson.

“The court finds that the process used by the General Assembly to propose ballot Question 3 was deficient. Further, in the General Assembly’s rush to pass the measure in a hastily called special session, the presumptions and thus the wording of the question itself are deficient. The court has no choice but to enjoin the board of elections from including ballot Question 3 on the general election ballot for the November 3, 2026. To preserve the state’s ability to present a ballot, the court will stay the injunction pending an immediate appeal to the Supreme Court of Maryland.”

After oral arguments Tuesday, Judge Thompson on Wednesday issued an injunction against Question 3, which was the redistricting ballot measure approved by Democrats during the two-day special session earlier this month. An effort by Democrats to redrawing the 1st Congressional District which includes all of the Eastern Shore – and is currently represented by the only Republican, Andy Harris. The injunction is on hold – pending an appeal by Democrats to the Maryland Supreme Court. Ballots must be finalized by Monday, August 31st.