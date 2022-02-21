Md. Jury Trials Will Resume Mar. 7th

Jury trials in Maryland are scheduled to resume Monday, March 7th.

The Maryland Judiciary will return to Phase Five of resumption of operations under the COVID-19 emergency. All courts in Maryland will be fully operational with the resumption of jury trials in criminal and civil cases in circuit courts statewide.

Wearing of masks in court facilities is voluntary. Administrative judges in each jurisdiction are to determine whether local conditions warrant any measures.

Potential jurors may address any questions to local court offices.

“Due to the decline in COVID-19 cases according to the state’s health metrics, we embrace the opportunity to resume full judicial operations,” Maryland Court of Appeals Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty said. “Although we are eager to resume jury trials, the Judiciary remains committed to the health and safety of all litigants, judges, employees, and court visitors. Jurors with questions or requesting accommodations should contact their local circuit court.”

Also from the Maryland Judicary:

Please contact local jury offices for questions about jury service and accommodations.

Courts across Maryland will continue using technology for remote proceedings, either by video or telephone, but such utilization will vary by court location. Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov or call the Clerk’s Office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.