Md. Launches Vax Scholarship Contest

Maryland is offering a scholarship incentive for young people age 12-to-17 to get vaccinated for COVID-19.

Governor Larry Hogan said Wednesday that the Maryland Higher Education Commission and the Department of Health will jointly oversee the VaxU Scholarship program. Drawings will be held regularly through Labor Day.

“Promotions like this are just one more way that we are reinforcing the importance of getting every single Marylander that we can vaccinated against COVID-19, especially our young people,” Hogan said. “If any of our 12- to 17-year-olds or their parents needed another good reason, then now they can get vaccinated for a chance to win a $50,000 college scholarship.”

The scholarship covers the equivalent of full tuition and fees at a public, in-state institution of higher education. The same mechanism that generated random numbers for Maryland’s Vax-Cash promotion will be used for the student scholarship contest.

Federal COVID-19 relief funds are covering the costs.

“This is an outstanding and innovative approach to incentivize our youth to learn more about the countless higher education opportunities that are available to them here in Maryland,” MHEC Secretary Dr. James D. Fielder said. “We are proud to continue paving the way for access and success of their higher education goals.”

For more information, please CLICK HERE