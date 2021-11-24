Md. Legislative Redistricting Panel Approves Congressional Map Proposal Redrawing 1st District

The Maryland Legislative Redistricting Advisory Commission has selected a proposed map of congressional districts for the 2022 elections, just over two weeks before a special session of the General Assembly.

The panel Tuesday voted along party lines in favor of one of four maps that were released last week.

The First District, currently Represented by Republican Andy Harris, would be extended across Chesapeake Bay to include a portion of Anne Arundel County.

To view the proposed map, please CLICK HERE

The panel’s vote Tuesday was 4-2 along party lines.

A citizens advisory commission appointed by Governor Larry Hogan has also released a proposed map.

To view the citizens commission proposal, please CLICK HERE