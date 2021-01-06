Md. Looks To Accelerate COVID-19 Vaccination

Maryland is taking several actions to pick up the pace of COVID-19 vaccinations across the state.

Governor Larry Hogan said Tuesday that the Maryland National Guard will start to send emergency support teams to help local health departments with their vaccination clinic. Also, Hogan said the Maryland Responds Medical Reserve Corps, which sought to recruit people with a healthcare background, has identified 700 volunteers who are ready to help with administration of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Additionally, the state has offered any resources at the state’s disposal such as PPE, logistical support and other services, to the Maryland Hospital Association.

While the initial distribution of vaccines does offer a glimmer of hope, we still have a long way to go in this fight,” Hogan said. “Distributing and administering vaccines throughout 2021 will be without question the greatest peacetime undertaking in American history, and will be a massive, all-hands-on-deck, ongoing operation between the federal, state, and local governments and the private sector. I want to assure the people of Maryland that we are going to leverage every resource to get more shots into more arms as quickly as we possibly can, in a safe and orderly way.”

Under a revision announced Tuesday, Phase One-B of Maryland’s program has been expanded to cover all people age 75 and older, special needs group homes, high-risk inmates, developmentally disabled populations, and teachers, child care and education staff.

