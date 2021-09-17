Md. Looks To Fill School Bus Driver Vacancies

Maryland is trying to get more school bus drivers tested, credentialed, hired and on the roads.

Governor Larry Hogan said Friday he is directing the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration to take steps to work with school systems to streamline the process. Saturday September 25th, several MVA branches including Easton will host Bus Drivers’ Day and appointments will be available.

Several Maryland school systems have begun the year facing a shortage of school bus drivers.

“We are grateful to all of the CDL drivers who are willing to step up and serve as school bus drivers,” Hogan said. “I have directed MVA to take additional steps to address a critical need in the industry, and at the same time assist schools, parents, and students across the state.”

“Throughout the pandemic, serving CDL holders, especially those in industries that are vital to the supply chain and state services, has been a top priority for us,” MDOT MVA Administrator Chrissy Nizer added. “We will continue to work with our partners and local school districts to get their bus drivers, first responders and all other commercial drivers on the road safely and efficiently.”

More information is provided below from the Office of Maryland Governor Larry Hogan:

MDOT MVA is currently offering Commercial Drivers License (CDL) appointments at levels consistent with pre-pandemic availability. To increase accessibility, MDOT MVA recently launched a new function in the Central Scheduling System that allows customers to make same-day appointments based on cancellations. The administration also added a new appointment category for CDL retakes to provide additional convenience.

Knowledge and skills testing will be available to qualified applicants. School districts and/or bus drivers should email schoolbus@mdot.maryland.gov to schedule in advance. Please include your contact information, including phone number, driver’s license number, preferred time and location to assist with scheduling. Customers who are planning to attend “Bus Drivers’ Day at the MVA” are asked to cancel any other existing CDL testing appointments in order to make those time slots available for other CDL applicants and prepare in advance by studying the CDL Manual.

MDOT MVA is encouraging all CDL applicants who are having trouble making an appointment or need immediate assistance to reach out to the administration’s customer service team by email at MVACS@mdot.state.md.us or on Facebook and Twitter @MD_MVA.