Md. Looks to Stay COVID-Ready

Maryland’s COVID-READY plan remains in place, and as Governor Larry Hogan declared August Immunization Awareness Month Monday, he urged Marylanders to stay current on vaccines and boosters.

“The dominant BA.5 subvariant is a reminder of how important it is for Marylanders to stay up to date on vaccines and boosters, as well as routine immunizations,” Hogan said. “Through our COVIDReady Maryland plan, we will continue to maximize all of the available tools and treatments for preventing severe illness, and maintaining a state of readiness so that we are prepared to respond to emerging waves and variants.”

Health officials are also stressing the importance of children being vaccinated, with a new school year fast approaching.

“We encourage all families to get the COVID-19 vaccine or booster during their routine immunizations, an important step in keeping Maryland children strong, healthy, and COVIDReady,” Maryland Department of Health Deputy Secretary for Health Services Dr. Jinlene Chan said. “Protect your children and your neighbors by contacting your local healthcare provider, the school nurse, or your local health department to ensure all your child’s shots are up to date.”

Maryland has administered nearly 12.7-million COVID-19 vaccinations so far.

More information was provided by the Hogan Administration:

Through the COVIDReady Maryland plan, the state continues to maintain a robust vaccination infrastructure of hundreds of providers. With all the evolving guidance coming from the federal government, state health officials have launched a new “Are You Up-To-Date?” portal that will allow you to check your vaccination status within seconds. Find a vaccination clinic near you, or call 1-855-MD-GOVAX.

In addition, state health officials continue to stress the importance of making sure children receive their recommended immunizations against vaccine-preventable diseases.



Families can view official vaccination records online at MyIRMobile.com, a secure portal where users can access official copies of their records and those of their family members. Back-to-school immunization guidance is available here.