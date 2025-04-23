MD Lt. Governor Miller and Secretary Beatty Unveil Maryland’s Autism State Plan

Maryland’s five-year Autism State Plan has been unveiled. The strategic plan will set guiding principles, objectives, and strategies, giving our state guidance for implementing inclusive policies. It will be reviewed and updated after five years. The areas of focus include education, employment, housing, transportation, safety and health. The work will rely on collaboration among state and local government, the autism community, families, private organizations, and providers.

Additional Information from the Office of Governor Wes Moore:

Today, Lieutenant Governor Aruna K. Miller presented the Governor’s proclamation reaffirming April as Autism Acceptance Month in Maryland.

Governor Moore first proclaimed April as Autism Acceptance Month in 2023. The proclamation recognizes people who are living with autism and those who advocate on their behalf, and honors the contributions of the autism community.

She was joined by Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty and Maryland Statewide Autism Coordinator Victoria Rodriguez-Roldán in unveiling Maryland’s five-year Autism State Plan.

This strategic plan, which was developed under the leadership of the State Coordinator, in consultation with MDOD’s Autism Strategy and Advisory Stakeholder Group for Autism Related Needs (ASGARN), will set guiding principles, objectives, and strategies, giving our state guidance for implementing inclusive policies. It will be reviewed and updated after five years.

The areas of focus include education, employment, housing, transportation, safety and health – representing the state’s commitment to helping Marylanders with autism achieve their highest potential and lead fulfilling lives in their communities. The work will rely on collaboration among state and local government, the autism community, families, private organizations, and providers.

“Our Administration and our ASGARN team are committed to elevating the conversation and eliminating the stigma around a condition that touches so many lives, yet is still so often misunderstood – autism,” said Lt. Governor Miller. “It is not a disease to be cured, it’s a difference to be understood and embraced. Raising autism acceptance is not just about statistics or medical definitions — it’s about creating a world that recognizes and celebrates neurodiversity.”

“This plan, released during April as Autism Acceptance Month, is the result of hearing the voices and incorporating the vision of autistic people and their families,” said Maryland Department of Disabilities Secretary Carol Beatty. “We look forward to working in partnership with the Maryland Autism Community in the implementation phase and thank those who helped contribute to this important milestone.”

“In Maryland we believe that all people with autism and other disabilities deserve to thrive in their chosen communities,” said Maryland Statewide Autism Coordinator Victoria Rodriguez-Roldán. “That is why releasing this strategic plan to address autism-related needs across the entire spectrum is so important.”

The Autism State Plan can be found on the MDOD website.

Background on ASGARN (Autism Strategy and Advisory Stakeholder Group for Autism Related Needs): In 2020, Delegate Michele Guyton sponsored HB847 creating a State Coordinator and advisory group – ASGARN – under the Governor’s Office of Community Initiative, and in 2022 it was moved to MDOD. In 2023, Victoria Rodriquez-Roldán, J.D. – a nationally-known autism advocate, was hired as Statewide Autism Coordinator, and began developing the Autism Strategic Plan.