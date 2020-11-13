Md. Makes $70-Million In More CARES Act Investments

Maryland plans to invest $70-million into several initiatives designed to address health, safety and economic well-being of Marylanders during the pandemic.

Also, $20-million goes to the Maryland Department of Health to continue building up the state’s strategic stockpile of personal protective equipment. Other allocations support relief for renters, developing a mass vaccination plan, and $10-million will be directed toward food banks in Maryland.

The Department of Labor also gets $15-million for staffing support for the Division of Unemployment Insurance, and to continue to investigate reports of unemployment insurance fraud.

“The $70 million of new investments I’m announcing today will help us to protect the health and safety of even more Marylanders,” Hogan said. “Unfortunately, we have more tough times ahead of us, and it’s likely going to get worse before it gets better. But we truly are all in this together, and if we all do our part to rise to this challenge and to meet this moment, we will get through this together.”