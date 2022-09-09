Md. Man Arrested in Pa. for Rape of Girl in Dover

Dover Police have announced the arrest of a Maryland man in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.

Police said an investigation indicates that she was picked up from a residence outside of the city early last Saturday and was driven to a vacant business area, where she was physically assaulted and was prevented from leaving the vehicle. Police added that the suspect is known to the victim.

Then, the suspect began to sexually assault the girl, who kicked the suspect and fought with him and managed to find someone who was passing by. She called 911 and sought hospital treatment.

Police said 33-year-old Mark Coleman fled, but was arrested by police in Bucks County, Pennsylvania who were acting on an unrelated complaint.

Coleman awaits extradition to Delaware to face charges these charges, as listed by Dover Police:

-Kidnapping Second Degree

-Rape Second Degree

-Assault Second Degree

-Theft Under $1500 (2x)

-Terroristic Threatening

-Unlawful Sexual Contact Second Degree