Md. Man Arrested on Child Pornography Charges

A McDaniel, Maryland man has been arrested following an investigation by the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office into distribution and possession of child pornography.

Members of the Criminal Investigations Division received a cyber tip in March, and following a joint investigation 58-year-old Harold Baker Junior was arrested this week in St. Michaels. Baker was being held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center pending a bail review before a District Court Judge.

According to the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office:

The Talbot County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division worked a joint investigation with Homeland Security Investigations and learned Baker sent a video containing child pornography to another subject via a social media platform in March 2022.