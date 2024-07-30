MD Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants Extradited from Michigan to Easton PD

Image courtesy Easton PD

A Mount Airy, Maryland man has been extradited from Michigan by Easton Police. Police say 18 year old Tyler Dupree Hill was wanted on multiple arrest warrants for theft and other offenses out of multiple jurisdictions. Easton Police were called to Hertrich Chevrolet on May 30th just after 4am where they spotted a truck with Virginia tags leaving the parking lot.

Police followed the truck and contacted and detained the driver, 20 year old Donya Jenkins-Patterson, after seeing a broken passenger side window and other items in the vehicle. Police were notified of a second suspect – later identified as Hill – who ran into a wooded area behind the dealership. Police searched for Hill by air and K-9 without success, but they were called for a stolen Traverse in the area of Hawkes Hill Road which they believe Hill stole.

Maryland State Police attempted to stop that vehicle in Wicomico County – Hill ran into a wooded area – and later broke into a residence on Tower Road in Salisbury where he stole a handgun and a Ford F-150 – the truck was later recovered by Baltimore county Police. Further investigation tied both men to vehicle break-ins in Queen Anne’s County that occurred prior to the Easton Police investigation and connected both to vehicle break-ins in Towson. Easton PD learned that the suspects were targeting law enforcement vehicles across the state and identified Hill as the suspect who ran from Easton Police.

The arrest warrants are as follows:

Easton Police Department

Theft: $25K to $100K (2 counts)

Rogue and Vagabond

MDOP: Less than $1K

Burglary 4th Degree Theft

Queen Anne’s County

Theft Scheme: $1K to $25K

Rogue and Vagabond (3 counts)

MDOP: $1K+

Disturbing the Peace

Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (2 counts)

Wicomico County

Burglary 1st Degree

Theft: $1,500 to Under $25K

Registered Firearm: Stolen

Possession of a Firearm by Minor

Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking

Loaded Handgun in Vehicle

Handgun in Vehicle

Baltimore County

Rogue and Vagabond (2 counts)

Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (2 counts)

MDOP: Less than $1K (2 counts)

Hill was later released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.