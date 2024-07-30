MD Man Wanted on Multiple Warrants Extradited from Michigan to Easton PD
A Mount Airy, Maryland man has been extradited from Michigan by Easton Police. Police say 18 year old Tyler Dupree Hill was wanted on multiple arrest warrants for theft and other offenses out of multiple jurisdictions. Easton Police were called to Hertrich Chevrolet on May 30th just after 4am where they spotted a truck with Virginia tags leaving the parking lot.
Police followed the truck and contacted and detained the driver, 20 year old Donya Jenkins-Patterson, after seeing a broken passenger side window and other items in the vehicle. Police were notified of a second suspect – later identified as Hill – who ran into a wooded area behind the dealership. Police searched for Hill by air and K-9 without success, but they were called for a stolen Traverse in the area of Hawkes Hill Road which they believe Hill stole.
Maryland State Police attempted to stop that vehicle in Wicomico County – Hill ran into a wooded area – and later broke into a residence on Tower Road in Salisbury where he stole a handgun and a Ford F-150 – the truck was later recovered by Baltimore county Police. Further investigation tied both men to vehicle break-ins in Queen Anne’s County that occurred prior to the Easton Police investigation and connected both to vehicle break-ins in Towson. Easton PD learned that the suspects were targeting law enforcement vehicles across the state and identified Hill as the suspect who ran from Easton Police.
The arrest warrants are as follows:
Easton Police Department
- Theft: $25K to $100K (2 counts)
- Rogue and Vagabond
- MDOP: Less than $1K
- Burglary 4th Degree Theft
Queen Anne’s County
- Theft Scheme: $1K to $25K
- Rogue and Vagabond (3 counts)
- MDOP: $1K+
- Disturbing the Peace
- Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (2 counts)
Wicomico County
- Burglary 1st Degree
- Theft: $1,500 to Under $25K
- Registered Firearm: Stolen
- Possession of a Firearm by Minor
- Motor Vehicle Unlawful Taking
- Loaded Handgun in Vehicle
- Handgun in Vehicle
Baltimore County
- Rogue and Vagabond (2 counts)
- Theft: $100 to under $1,500 (2 counts)
- MDOP: Less than $1K (2 counts)
Hill was later released to the custody of the Talbot County Detention Center.