Md. Medevac Services Saved From Budget Cuts

Maryland will keep all of its State Police Aviation Command bases open, after considering closing one base due to budget reductions that were approved by the Board of Public Works.

Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland State Police Superintendent Colonel Woodrow Jones III say negotiations with state budget officials ensured that funding would be available.

“For more than half a century, the Maryland State Police Aviation Command has been conducting lifesaving medevac flights,” Hogan said. “Our administration is committed to making sure Maryland’s Finest have all the resources they need to continue their excellent service to the state and the region.”

The command makes life-saving medevac flights available. There are seven bases in all.

“Based on the governor’s commitment to do all we can to provide the best in public safety services, the Maryland State Police will keep all bases open and all helicopters in the current fleet,” said Colonel Jones. “We look forward to continuing our work in partnership with Maryland’s first responders and hospital providers.”



The Eastern Shore service was in jeopardy, and State Senator Mary Beth Carozza says she is pleased with the outcome that keeps all State Police Aviation Command bases operating.

“I am grateful for the decision made by Governor Larry Hogan and Maryland State Police Superintendent Woodrow Jones to keep all MSP Aviation Command bases open,” Carozza said. “I also would like to thank all those emergency first responders on the front lines and all my constituents, many whose lives have been saved by MSP Aviation, for their strong advocacy for keeping Trooper 4 in Salisbury and Trooper 6 in Easton.”