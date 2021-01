The minimum wage in Maryland rises with the start of 2021.

Employers must now pay $11.75 an hour if they have 15 or more workers, or $11.60 if they have 14 or fewer employees.

Under the law, the minimum wage would go up by 75 cents annually until it reaches $15 an hour by 2025. As recently as 2019, the minimum wage in Maryland was $10.10 per hour.