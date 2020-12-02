Md. Mobilizes Medical Staffing For COVID Surge

Maryland is looking for people who have a clinical background to consider working at a hospital, a nursing home, a testing site or a coronavirus vaccination clinic.

Governor Larry Hogan said at a news conference Tuesday that while the state is not as bad off as some others, the rising rate of cases and hospitalizations is burdening the healthcare system and people who work in it.

“The current surge is not only increasing the burden on our healthcare system and filling available hospital beds, but it is also affecting our healthcare workers who are already spread thin and operating under immense strain and stress,” Hogan said. “We are laser focused on taking actions in an effort to prevent the overburdening of our healthcare system.”

Anyone interested in a paid position in healthcare may find out more at www.marylandmednow.com.

Hospitals are also required to develop a patient surge plan, with detailed strategies for expansion of hospital beds and staffing during a surge, by next week.