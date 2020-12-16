Md. National Guard Activated For COVID-19 Vaccine Rollout

Governor Larry Hogan has announced reactivation of the Maryland National Guard to support the state’s effort to efficiently distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.

According to Hogan, special field teams will work with health officials and providers at distribution point. As Maryland receives more supplies of the vaccine, the Guard will continue with logistical support in setting up mobile vaccination clinics and addressing outbreaks of the virus at nursing homes and long-term care facilities.

Maryland’s frontline health care workers are the first to get the vaccine under the state’s plan. The state has an initial allocation of 155,000 doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines.

“With vaccine distribution now beginning in our state, we have finally reached a turning point. We are able to see the sun rising on the horizon—even if that horizon may still seem a little distant right now,” said Governor Hogan. “I want to assure the people of Maryland that we will get through this together, and that every single day, as we vaccinate more and more people and we continue to fight this virus with everything we’ve got, will bring us that much closer to victory over this deadly virus.”

