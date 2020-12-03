Md. Natural Gas Pipeline Project Wins Key Approval

A wetlands permit that would lead to construction of a natural gas pipeline serving the Eastern Shore has been approved by the Maryland Board of Public Works. It would bring natural gas service to Somerset County, which is one of three Maryland counties without natural gas.



State Senator Mary Beth Carozza said natural gas service would promote cleaner and more cost-effective energy and reduce emissions created by two large energy customers: Eastern Correctional Institution and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore.

“I am grateful for the strong support of this Shore economic priority and would like to thank everyone who made their voices heard during this process. As Somerset County’s sole representative in the Maryland Senate, I have made it a top priority to work with local residents, businesses, and area elected officials to bring natural gas to Somerset County,” Carozza said. “Delivering natural gas to Somerset County will bring jobs to the area, provide a cleaner and more cost-effective energy than current sources, and reduce CO2 emissions at Eastern Correctional Institution and the University of Maryland Eastern Shore by 65 percent and 35 percent, respectively. Cost savings would be significant as the State of Maryland has spent approximately $10 million to maintain the boiler and co-generation facility.”



Environmental groups have opposed the pipeline, saying it’s a step away from promoting more renewable energy and that involved delivering “fracked gas.”