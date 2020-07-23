Md. Offers Flexibility As School Systems Develop Reopening Plans

Maryland school systems will have flexibility as they determine the best way to start the academic year, and whether their buildings will open.

State Superintendent Dr. Karen Salmon says the driving goal should be getting students back to school for in-person learning as soon as possible, but safety and health of students and staff are always the first priority. Maryland school systems will be guided by benchmarks and CDC guidelines as they decide by mid-August their plans for the coming academic year.

The Maryland Department of Education Released these ‘guardrails’ for school systems to follow:

All systems must follow CDC guidelines for schools, which stress the importance of handwashing, physical distancing, and cloth face coverings . Face coverings must be worn by all staff and students, particularly when physical distancing is not possible. Guidance for face coverings in schools.

