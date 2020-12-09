Md. Outlines COVID-19 Vaccination Plans

Maryland is taking steps to prepare for the arrival of COVID-19 vaccination supplies — hopefully sometime next week.



Governor Larry Hogan said Tuesday the state is lining up people to administer the vaccine safely. The Health Department issued an order that allows any licensed healthcare provider to administer the COVID-19 vaccine with appropriate training and supervision.

“Our team at the Maryland Department of Health has worked hard over the past eight months preparing plans to procure, distribute, and administer COVID-19 vaccines when they become available,” Hogan said. “This is, by far, the most massive undertaking of this pandemic. The cavalry is coming, a vaccine is on the way, but it is absolutely critical that we continue to fight this virus with everything we’ve got, and we need to keep doing all the things that we know will help to keep us safe.”

Hogan added that he and Lieutenant Governor Boyd Rutherford will get the vaccine in public in order to boost confidence among Marylanders in the vaccine. The state is planning to conduct an outreach campaign to encourage people to get the vaccine.

A supply of 155,000 doses is expected to arrive in Maryland as early as next week. The first people to get it would be healthcare workers, first responders, and residents of long-term care.