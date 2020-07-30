Md. Pauses Further Economic Reopening, Expands Mask Rules

Maryland will require that masks be worn in more public places. The state is discouraging travel to a number of states with high rates of new positive COVID-19 test results.

Also, initial results of contact tracing have been released. And, Maryland is putting plans to further reopen the economy on hold.

Contact tracing results were released Wednesday by state health officials and Governor Larry Hogan:

Higher-Risk Gatherings (Percentage of Interviewed Cases): Family Gatherings – 44% House Parties – 23% Outdoor Event – 21%



Higher-Risk Locations (Percentage of Interviewed Cases): Work Outside the Home – 54% Indoor/Retail Shopping – 39% Indoor Dining at Restaurant – 23% Outdoor Dining at Restaurant – 23%



Employment Information (Percentage of Interviewed Cases): Health care – 25% Other – Non-public Facing – 23% Other – Public Facing – 13% Restaurant/Food Service – 12%



Hogan also advised Marylanders to avoid travel to areas with growing numbers of positive test results. As of Wednesday, the advisory applied to Florida, Texas, Georgia, Louisiana, Arizona, Alabama, South Carolina, Nebraska, and Idaho. If travel is necessary, Marylanders are advised to self-quarantine and to be tested for COVID-19.

Hogan said a recent rise in hospitalizations has led to a pause in plans to further reopen the economy.

Starting Friday at 5:00 p.m., anyone over age five is required to wear face coverings in public spaces of all businesses in Maryland, and in outdoor public places when it is not possible to maintain physical distancing.