Md. Pauses New Jury Trials As COVID-19 Cases Rise

The Maryland Judiciary plans to suspend new jury trials Wednesday through February 8th, as courts revert to Phase-Three of reopening in response to the current surge of COVID-19 cases.

Clerks’ offices will remain open. Courts of appeals are also open and fully operational, but the chief judge may determine whether to hold proceedings in person or remotely.

Jury trials that have already begun will proceed to their conclusion. Trials scheduled to start between Wednesday and February 8th will be rescheduled.

“As throughout the pandemic, the health and safety of the public, judges, and judiciary staff remains our top priority,” Court of Appeals of Maryland Chief Judge Joseph M. Getty said. “In an abundance of caution and through consultation with state leadership, I have made the necessary decision to revert back to Phase III operations. Although reduced in operations, our courts will continue to remain open, ensure access to justice, and provide fair, efficient, and effective justice for all.”

More guidance below was provided by the Maryland Judiciary Tuesday:

The new administrative order, Interim Administrative Order of December 27, 2021 Restricting Statewide Judiciary Operations in Light of the Omicron Variant of the COVID-19 Emergency, is posted to the Maryland Judiciary’s website at mdcourts.gov/coronavirusorders.

Visit the Maryland Judiciary’s website at https://www.mdcourts.gov/coronavirusphasedreopening to view the case types being heard in Phase III, which include in the District Court criminal, traffic, civil, domestic violence, peace orders, Extreme Risk Protective Orders, and landlord-tenant cases. In the circuit courts, civil, criminal, family, Child in Need of Assistance (CINA), and juvenile matters will continue to be heard.

Individuals who have business with the courts should check the Judiciary’s website, www.mdcourts.gov, or call the clerk’s office for information before arriving at a courthouse location.

All court visitors and employees are required to wear a face mask, submit to a no-contact temperature check, a verbal or written COVID-19 health screening questionnaire, and adhere to social distancing guidelines.

Find more information on COVID-19 and court operations online at https://www.mdcourts.gov/coronavirusinformationforpublic.