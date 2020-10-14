Md. Poll Finds Support For State COVID Response

Marylanders generally have a positive view of the state’s response to the coronavirus pandemic and the performance of Governor Hogan, according to an independent Goucher College Poll.

It found that 82 percent of respondents approve of the Governor’s leadership.

The overwhelming majority felt Hogan’s balanced approach to reopening was ‘about right.’

69-percent of Marylanders who were surveyed are ‘somewhat’ or ‘very concerned’ about themselves or a close family member contracting coronavirus.

Also, if an FDA vaccine is approved, 48-percent would agree to take it and 49-percent would not.

Goucher College surveyed 1,002 Maryland adults for the poll.