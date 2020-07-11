MD Positivity Rate for Coronavirus at New Low

Five weeks after the state entered Stage Two of recovery, Maryland’s key COVID-19 health metrics continue to trend in a positive direction. The statewide positivity rate has fallen to a new low of 4.34%, and ICU beds have dropped to their lowest level since March 30. State health officials continue to monitor the spikes and outbreaks in neighboring states, as well as the rising positivity rate among young people.



“Maryland continues to be much better positioned than most states in America because of our long term-testing strategy and strategic stockpile of test kits, but we are calling on local leaders to continue doing their part to expand testing efforts—particularly in Anne Arundel County, which is lagging behind all the rest of our most populous jurisdictions,” said Governor Hogan. “Fortunately, our numbers continue trending in a positive direction while infection rates in states all across the country, and those surrounding our state border, are spiking. We are concerned that the positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 is now 84% higher than the rate for Marylanders 35 and older, making it more important than ever for all Marylanders to remain vigilant, wear face coverings, wash their hands, and practice physical distancing.”



Statewide Positivity Rate Falls to New Low of 4.34%. The state’s seven-day average positivity rate has fallen to a new low of 4.34%—down nearly 84% from its peak on April 17—and the daily positivity rate is 4.64%.

States in our region continue to see spikes and outbreaks, with Virginia experiencing a 6.83% positivity rate over the last week.



We are closely monitoring the situation in Queen Anne’s County, which has experienced a 225% increase in its positivity rate since June 30, and now has the state’s highest positivity rate at 7.67%.

Hospitalizations Fall to 385, ICU Beds at Lowest Level Since March 30. Current total COVID-19 hospitalizations have fallen to 385, with 122 ICU beds in use—the lowest level of ICU bed use since March 30.

Nearly 775,000 COVID-19 Tests, 10.3% of Population Tested. In total, Maryland has now conducted 774,693 COVID-19 tests, including 13,298 tests over the last 24 hours. 621,603 Marylanders have now been tested for COVID-19—representing 10.3% of the state’s population.

Positivity Rate Higher For Marylanders Under 35. In keeping with trends states are seeing across the country, the positivity rate among Marylanders under 35 (6.33%) is 84% higher than the positivity rate for Marylanders age 35 and older (3.44%).

Anne Arundel Lags In Testing Among Most Populous Jurisdictions. Among Maryland’s most populous jurisdictions, all except for Anne Arundel County are at or close to the goal of testing 10% of the population. The state has offered an unlimited amount of tests to any jurisdiction that needs them.

Baltimore City: 12.3% of population tested

Prince George’s: 10.7%

Baltimore Co.: 10.6%

Montgomery: 10.2%

Howard: 9.8%

Anne Arundel: 8.5%

220+ COVID Testing Sites Statewide. To further increase convenience and accessibility at COVID-19 testing sites, the Maryland Department of Health and local partners are now providing patients with the ability to schedule their own appointments online at more sites.

Patients can schedule their own appointments at the Columbia VEIP, Pimlico Race Course, and Baltimore Convention Center testing sites by visiting coronavirus.maryland.gov and clicking on the “Testing” tab.



and clicking on the “Testing” tab. Although an appointment is strongly encouraged, the Pimlico Race Course and Baltimore Convention Center testing sites continue to accommodate walk-up patients. No doctor’s order is required at these sites.



Both the Glen Burnie VEIP and Six Flags America theme park offer no-appointment, drive-thru testing. Both sites operate on Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m.

For more information about testing sites in Maryland, visit coronavirus.maryland.gov and click on the “Testing” tab.