Maryland Primary Results, Wicomico County Races

Results were unofficial as of early Wednesday morning and included ballots cast at the polls and from early voting. Mailed-in ballots are still to be counted.

CLICK HERE FOR WICOMICO COUNTY RESULTS FROM THE MARYLAND BOARD OF ELECTIONS

Julie Giordiano, hoping to become Wicomico County Executive, holds a lead over acting County Executive John Psota in the Republican Primary, just under 54-percent to 46-percent.

The Republican primary for Council At-Large is a four-way race. The leaders for the two nominations were John Cannon and James Winn, with Katherine Jones and Dutch Schwemlein hoping that the mail-in count will turn things around.

In the 1st District Democratic primary, Monica Brooks is leading Shanie Shields, followed by Amber Green.

District 2, Republican Primary, Jeff Merritt is an easy winner over Jasmine Knorr and David Snyder.

In the 2nd District Democratic Primary, Talana Watson has nearly 64-percent of the vote over Darrin Johnson.

District 3, Republican primary, Shane Baker is up on Larry Dodd by more than19-percentage points.

Republicans in the 5th District are going with Joe Holloway over A.J. Angello.

In the Republican primary for State’s Attorney, incumbent Jamie Dykes tops James ‘Lee’ Britt with more than 73-percent of the vote.